Author profile picture

Raf Vantongerloo

@rafvantongerloo

Engineer by day, indie maker by night. Write about SEO, AI, automation, SaaS and online privacy. Also building a SaaS!

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @rafvantongerloo’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Portfolio

Raf Vantongerloo

Laakdal, BelgiumEstimator

Engineer by day, indie maker by night. Write about SEO, AI, automation, SaaS and online privacy. Also building a SaaS!

Work History

Current Position:

KonecranesEstimator
9/20-Present

Previous Positions:

Raf VantongerlooFreelancer

Interested Topics

web-monetizationaiartificial-intelligencecybersecurityentrepreneurshipmarketingautomation
PortfolioNewsletterBuy Me a CoffeeRead My Medium Stories