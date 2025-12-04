Raf Vantongerloo@rafvantongerloo
Engineer by day, indie maker by night. Write about SEO, AI, automation, SaaS and online privacy. Also building a SaaS!
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @rafvantongerloo’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Raf Vantongerloo
Laakdal, BelgiumEstimator
Engineer by day, indie maker by night. Write about SEO, AI, automation, SaaS and online privacy. Also building a SaaS!
Work History
Current Position:
KonecranesEstimator
9/20-Present
Previous Positions:
Raf VantongerlooFreelancer