Priyanka Kuvalekar

UX Research Lead

As the Lead Researcher, Priyanka partners closely with product, design, engineering, and data science to build trustworthy, accessible, and usable communication workflows; ensuring research stays at the forefront and directly influences product strategy, roadmaps, and engineering execution. Across 7+ years, Priyanka has led end-to-end UX research across Microsoft, Cisco Webex, Global Payments and Korn Ferry - partnering with cross-functional teams to strategically influence and shape enterprise collaboration, communication, FinTech and HR experiences. Furthermore, she holds a Master of Science in User Experience and Interaction Design and is an accessibility champion, leading research with people with disabilities to ensure products are inclusive, compliant, and usable from the start. Beyond work, Priyanka is deeply passionate about giving back to the tech community. She runs an Instagram blog focused on UX and Product work with 5,000+ followers, where she shares practical, structur