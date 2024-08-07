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Praveen Kumar Krishnamurthy

@praveenkkrishnamurthy

Product Marketing @ Adobe | Previously: Head of Growth @ e-commerce startup | Alum: UVA's Darden School of Business, LSE

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Praveen Kumar Krishnamurthy

California, USProduct Marketing Manager

Product Marketing @ Adobe | Previously: Head of Growth @ e-commerce startup | Alum: UVA's Darden School of Business, LSE

Work History

Current Position:

AdobeProduct Marketing Manager

Previous Positions:

Henry and SmithHead of Product and Growth

Interested Topics

digital-marketinggenerative-aidirect-to-consumergoogle-adscost-effective-advertisinggrowth-hack-marketingdigital-marketing-for-startupssocial-media-growth-hacks
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