Praveen Kumar Krishnamurthy@praveenkkrishnamurthy
Product Marketing @ Adobe | Previously: Head of Growth @ e-commerce startup | Alum: UVA's Darden School of Business, LSE
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Praveen Kumar Krishnamurthy
California, USProduct Marketing Manager
Product Marketing @ Adobe | Previously: Head of Growth @ e-commerce startup | Alum: UVA's Darden School of Business, LSE
Work History
Current Position:
AdobeProduct Marketing Manager
Previous Positions:
Henry and SmithHead of Product and Growth