Prithwish Mukherjee @ pmukherjee Holder of multiple patents in Machine Learning & Analytics and Senior Software Engineer at Google.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ pmukherjee 's 4 stories for 6 days and 36 minutes.

#Interests

google-assistant user-perceived-metrics user-reported-metrics negative-movement-in-a-metric positive-movement-in-a-metric metric-reliability metric-latency ai-metrics