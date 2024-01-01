Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @peterbuiltformars's 1 stories for and 26 minutes.

    #Interests

    user-experience-design

    zoom

    zoom-ux

    dark-patterns

    coercive-design

    zoom-dark-patterns

    customer-experience

    zoom-growth-strategy

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Adam Carrigan, Co-founder @ MindsDB, YCombinator alumni, former consultant @ Deloitte and University of Cambridge G

    profile-img

    Omri Argaman, Omri Argaman is Zoomd's CMO and co-founder, and a veteran in digital, mobile, and marketing sectors.

    profile-img

    Ricky Philip, I'm an industry expert and a professional writer working at ThinkPalm Technologies.

    profile-img

    John, I'm really crazy about tech and gadgets

    profile-img

    Anupama Panchal, Co-Founder @ Clientjoy.io; An entrepreneur; Passionate about creating useful applications;

    profile-img