Parameters
@parameters
Analyzing all things crypto from first principles
web-monetization
technology
hackernoon-top-story
bitcoin
entrepreneurship
blockchain
cryptocurrency
crypto
Vladimir Berezovsky, Web dude @flawlessappio
Startups, Product Development, Sports & Seafood
Peter Chronz, Web dev (rather functional), deep Learning (mostly vision), building businesses.
Jay Paz, Senior Director of Delivery at Cobalt, Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting.
Rick Blyth, Micro SaaS Founder & Blogger with a successful exit. I help software developers build their own Boot...