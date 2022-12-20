Henk van der Duim

I (am): 👉 curious 👉 involved 👉 organizational 👉 Accurate 👉 goal / solution oriented 👉 inspiring 👉 communicative 👉 creative 👉 practical 👉 roll up my sleeves My hands start to itch when someone presents me with a problem. I am the author of: 👉 Ideas as Opiates (book of poems) 👉 Twitter and Personal Branding 👉 In addition, I have written about 250 Haikus (and still counting...)