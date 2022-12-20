Henk van der Duim@paperhouse
Data Engineer @AmsterdamPartn1, author of 'Twitter en Personal Branding', sharing stories about data, AI and tech.
Henk van der Duim
I (am): 👉 curious 👉 involved 👉 organizational 👉 Accurate 👉 goal / solution oriented 👉 inspiring 👉 communicative 👉 creative 👉 practical 👉 roll up my sleeves My hands start to itch when someone presents me with a problem. I am the author of: 👉 Ideas as Opiates (book of poems) 👉 Twitter and Personal Branding 👉 In addition, I have written about 250 Haikus (and still counting...)
Interested Topics
cybersecuritydata-scienceaiazuresecuritypython-programminghackingai-applicationsmusicapiquantum-computinggithubanalyticsalgorithmsmicrosoftlatest-tech-storiespythonsnowflakeethereum-blockchaincloud-computingartificial-intelligencehackernoon-top-storyblockchain-technologydata-analysisdatadatabaseengineeringdata-privacycyber-securitytechnologybig-dataaugmented-realitymachine-learningdeep-learninginternet-of-thingsebooksblockchaindockercybercrimedata-securityopen-source