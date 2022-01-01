Ola Fakomi
@olafakomi
I spend most hours of the day designing and helping startups design transformational digital products.
web3
web3-writing-contest
ux-design
product-design
dapps
user-experience
blockchain-technology
web-design
Artem Zaytsev, Head of Flutter Department at Surf. End-to-end mobile app development for fintech, foodtech and e-commerce.
Samet Özkale, Co-founder at Producter
Lucie Loubet, I write about no-code & marketing for startups. Also enjoy very loud music in a not-so-healthy way.
redbaton, Red Baton is known for designing user experiences that scale businesses.