CIA Officer's Blog
@officercia
Investigations & Researches
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @officercia's 5 stories for 11 hours and 35 minutes.
blockchain
opsec
history
privacy
security
infosec
historical-facts
opsec-mindset
Citadel21, Citadel21 is a Bitcoin cultural zine.
Pedro Fortuna, Lead AppSec research & product dev.
Periklis Gkolias, Experienced tech engineer in multiple fields, domains, technologies over the years #cloud, #security...
giveaways , Official account for all of the HackerNoon giveaways. www.hackernoon.com/u/giveaways