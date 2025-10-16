Naveen Kolli@nkolli
Technology leader with 18+ years in AI, cloud, and digital transformation
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Naveen Kolli
Naveen Kolli is a technology leader with over 18 years of experience in AI/ML, cloud, and digital transformation. He has a proven record of delivering impactful enterprise solutions and actively contributes to the tech community through IEEE engagements, mentorship, and academic collaborations. Passionate about bridging academia and industry, he focuses on advancing AI-driven talent development, ethical innovation, and scalable community tech initiatives.