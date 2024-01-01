Nikolai Babkin
@nikolaibabkin
SWE / MLE
python-testing
software-testing
unit-testing
integration-testing
python-tutorials
python-programming
python-testing-tutorial
python-unit-testing-frameworks
Ignatica, Ignatica builds insurance technology to meet the needs of tomorrow’s insurance markets.
Menard Maranan, Solving real world business problems through Coding and Math.
Abdur-Rahmaan Janhangeer, Cruising Python Seas. From Mauritius.
Ayushi Rawat, Software Engineer | Technical Blogger | YouTuber
[email protected], Freelance Trainer and teacher on Data science and Machine learning