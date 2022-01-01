Nick Chasinov
@nickchasinov
Nick Chasinov, founder & CEO of Teknicks, a product growth marketing agency.
hackernoon-top-story
technology
ux-design
marketing
Movinnza, Movinnza is a dedicated Web development and SEO company in India
Dasaradh S K, ML Enthusiast | Mechatronics Engineering Student
Evgeny Kim, Researcher and writer with a passion for technology, gaming, and creative storytelling.
Melissa Jones, Melissa Jones is a Senior Technical Writer who specializes in cryptocurrencies and NFTs research ana...