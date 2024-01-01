Nick
@ncole458
founder @ HITORI, a digital product studio in Melbourne.
CTO/founder @ Kenko, an automated healthtech platform.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ncole458's 1 stories for and 20 minutes.
healthtech
javascript
software-development
entrepreneurship
business
coding
python
react
Wern Ancheta, Wern is a web/mobile developer from the Philippines. Primarily focused on React Native and Node.js
Vikas Rai, College student at Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology||Web Developer || Next.js Lover || React.js || TailwindCSS
MV, CREATE REACT APP BLOG
Nick | React.js tinkerer, Blogging to afford CS degree | Helping people learn React in-depth | FIRE
Aman Mittal, Developer, Tech Writer | React Native & Expo enthusiast | Personal blog: amanhimself.dev