Sr. SEO Executive

Naresh Waghela is a digital strategist, AI-focused SEO analyst, and long-form technology writer specializing in search engine evolution, AI-driven marketing systems, and algorithmic growth models. His work explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping digital visibility, content economics, and online authority in the post-keyword era. With a deep interest in AI search algorithms, generative AI in search, and search engine ranking shifts, Naresh writes at the intersection of technology, media, and performance marketing. His analysis focuses on practical implications — how businesses, publishers, and independent operators can adapt to rapidly changing search ecosystems. Naresh’s writing style blends technical precision with real-world applicability. Rather than repeating conventional SEO advice, he examines structural shifts in AI-driven indexing, AI content detection systems, and evolving trust signals in search infrastructure. His work often challenges outdated optimization model