Daria N
@nadria
I'm a copywriter and part of product growth at Moonstream.to. We are working to advance web3 gaming one game at a time~
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @nadria's 2 stories for and 48 minutes.
hackernoon-top-story
blockchain
nft-art
cryptocurrency
marketing
crypto
art
graphic-design
startup
@YFIDapp, YFIDapp is a secure and cost-effective DeFi platform.
incident.io, Out-of-the-box automation for incident response management on Slack.
Samiran Mondal, Samiran is a Journalist at Hackernoon, Benzinga, Investing & Founder & CEO at News Coverage Agency.
Eric Winstead, A sales Person who games throughout the weekend Because Why Not