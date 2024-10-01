@miketokar

Boston, USA Founder

I'm an entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in technology and business. I'm a founder of the Tripmaker mobile app - a city travel assistant that creates personalized itineraries. I have a unique take on the intersection of AI, human decision-making, and user experience. I don’t see AI as some abstract future tech but as a tool that should genuinely make our lives easier and smarter. For me, it’s about designing AI around people’s needs and preferences, not the other way around. My goal is to use tech in a way that bridges the gap between complex systems and real-world human behavior—creating experiences that are intuitive, impactful, and, above all, useful.