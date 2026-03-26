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Michal Kadák

@michalkadak

From junior developer through technical lead, I now stalk the market as Group Product Manager

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @michalkadak’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Michal Kadák

BrnoGroup Product Manager - Content Creation Group

In terms of work, I have been around the block and seen a lot. It all started many years ago, working in a company building scientific machines. I worked on various projects and moved from C++ development to C# before, after a number of years, the new age of Web Development found me joining Kentico as an E-commerce developer. I also spent time as a Technical Leader and Product Owner for the Platform and E-commerce, and now I'm the Group Product Manager at Emplifi. But it wouldn't be me without throwing a curveball somewhere – I spent two years teaching at a University in Brno. By night: I am Batman

Work History

Current Position:

EmplifiGroup Product Manager - Content Creation Group

Previous Positions:

KenticoProduct Director

Interested Topics

aiai-model-collapse100x-engineeragenticsynthetic-webai-generated-contenthuman-in-the-loopmodel-autophagy-disorder
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