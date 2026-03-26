Michal Kadák

Brno Group Product Manager - Content Creation Group

In terms of work, I have been around the block and seen a lot. It all started many years ago, working in a company building scientific machines. I worked on various projects and moved from C++ development to C# before, after a number of years, the new age of Web Development found me joining Kentico as an E-commerce developer. I also spent time as a Technical Leader and Product Owner for the Platform and E-commerce, and now I'm the Group Product Manager at Emplifi. But it wouldn't be me without throwing a curveball somewhere – I spent two years teaching at a University in Brno. By night: I am Batman