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Michael Parker

@michaelparker

Leading delivery of outcome-driven, agentic development workflows that enable teams to work confidently with AI.

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Michael Parker

London, United KingdomVP Engineering

Leading delivery of outcome-driven, agentic development workflows that enable teams to work confidently with AI.

Work History

Current Position:

TurinTechVP Engineering

Previous Positions:

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DockerSenior Engineering Manager

Interested Topics

ai-engineeringai-agentsworkflow-optimizationsoftware-architecturecode-qualityai-codinglegacy-code-maintenancetechnical-debt-management
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