Michael Parker@michaelparker
Leading delivery of outcome-driven, agentic development workflows that enable teams to work confidently with AI.
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Michael Parker
London, United KingdomVP Engineering
Leading delivery of outcome-driven, agentic development workflows that enable teams to work confidently with AI.
Work History
Current Position:
TurinTechVP Engineering
Previous Positions: