Max Kuzmin
@maxkuzmin
Founder and CEO at Karmann Digital Production, IT entrepreneur, and Blockchain and AI enthusiast.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @maxkuzmin's 1 stories for 7 hours and 43 minutes.
blockchain
ai
entrepreneurship
business
good-company
artificial-intelligence
mobile-app-development
hackernoon-top-story
Rachel Lee, mother of unicorns. not a hacker. social distancing since 2018
Giacomo Verde, Professional working in Shanghai. Passionate about technology and techniques to improve body and mind performance.
Gilad David Maayan, Technology Writer and Startup Advisor
Christina Tkach, Investigation Analyst at Inca Digital
Metamick, Somewhere in the space between people & tech. User researcher, crypto-anthropologist, creative.