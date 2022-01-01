100% geek - Marco spent his first 4 years of his career working for a SaaS company in the E-learning industry. He lived there the journey that brought the company from being a recently funded startup to being listed to TSX and NASDAQ. In late 2021, after pandemic times, he quit for resting and recharging his mind and soul. During this gap period, Flume was born as his first experiment in the Web3 space. Other than this he's taking care of the renovation of the house he bought in the beautiful Palermo, he's spending time between Berlin and Sicily for love, and he's enjoying his free time :)