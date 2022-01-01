Sergey Marktecher
@marktecher
I'm a full-stack developer with a focus on digital marketing. I write about the technological part of digital marketing.
hackernoon-top-story
seo-top-story
seo-content-writing
digital-marketing
technical-seo
startup-marketing
seo
seo-optimization
technology
seo-strategy
seo-tools
web-development
seo-tips
on-page-seo-tactics
marketing
seo-audit
Tatiana Melnichuk, Founder of the international IT recruitment agency Lucky Hunter. Founder of service for tech staff ...
Darshak Solanki, Delivery Head at Sattrix Information Security (P) Ltd
Daniel Habib , hackpack.io
Radek Osmulski, ✅ Kaggle competition winner
✅ FastAi International Fellow
✅ AI Research Eng Lead at earthspecies.org