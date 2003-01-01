I'm a software engineer with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. I love to build tools for engineers to help them achieve their goals easier and faster. I have led teams with up to 30 direct reports and successfully delivered dozens of challenging projects. Because of my nature to share knowledge and help people grow, I'm an active open-source contributor and a public speaker at conferences.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @malinskiy's 1 stories for 1 days 18 hours and 16 minutes.
programming
software-development
hackernoon-top-story
rust
kotlin
testing
mobile
Work/ed For: MarathonLabs, Canva, Atlassian, Agoda, Samsung