I am building Mailmodo, a SaaS platform to help businesses get 3x higher conversion from emails using interactive app-like widgets inside emails. The platform lets you add lead form, surveys, appointment scheduling, quizzes and many such widgets inside the emails. Not so long ago, I was heading marketing at Cleartax. I built and grew the whole marketing team there from scratch. Among other things, I grew its monthly organic traffic by 5x in 1 year, grew CleartaxGST from scratch to a well-known brand with 600,000+ signups, doubled annual income tax filers & grew its mutual fund business to a multi-crore AUM. And all of this with a small team, agile marketing processes and my data-driven problem-solving skills. If you want to witness the impact, just google anything related to GST, income tax or best mutual funds. After that, the bug of independently/remote working bite me. And I started helping growth staged tech companies in growing big without spending mindlessly. I helped growth-stage tech companies with Search & Social Ads, SEO, Inbound marketing, CRO, automation, agile processes and hiring. I like to help people get jobs by referring them and preparing them for interviews. If you think I can help you too, please reach out to me. Nothing gives me more happiness than playing a role in making someone's career.