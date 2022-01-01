Samuel Akinosho
@lucidsamuel
Hi, I'm Samuel Akinosho a software engineer building great developer experiences.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @lucidsamuel's 2 stories for 4 hours and 48 minutes.
blockchain
decentralization
giveaways , Official account for all of the HackerNoon giveaways. www.hackernoon.com/u/giveaways
Mark McKinney, Studied Entrepreneurship and Strategic Communication at High Point University. Founder of BlueSkyAI.
Bart Hillerich, Wandering the Metaverse...
Oleksii Konashevych, Blockchain researcher