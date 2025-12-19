Senthil Nathan@lotimpex
Played a role in the industry's evolution on how it processes payments - Telex to SWIFT to ISO 20022 to Blockchain
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Senthil Nathan
Landing, USPayments Technologist
Senthil Nathan leads the modernization of a next-generation payment platform—covering RTGS/high-value and cross-border flows—at the largest U.S. bank (G-SIB). His remit spans end-to-end ISO 20022 adoption, real-time orchestration, liquidity & settlement-risk controls, and select blockchain integrations. Senthil blends deep payments engineering with regulatory, FX, and SWIFT expertise to deliver resilient, high-throughput rails that raise STP and improve intraday liquidity outcomes at scale.