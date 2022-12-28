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Wes Boudville

@linket

Inventor. PhD theoretical physics. 23 patents on cellphones. 7 patents pending (soon to be 8) on Metaverse.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @linket’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Wes Boudville

Full time inventor. Currently have 23 US patents granted. (Not patents pending, not provisionals.) Have enforced 2 of my patents against Enseo of TX for using electronic barcodes. Have 23 patents pending on the Metaverse. PhD theoretical physics Caltech.

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