Wes Boudville@linket
Inventor. PhD theoretical physics. 23 patents on cellphones. 7 patents pending (soon to be 8) on Metaverse.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @linket’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Wes Boudville
Full time inventor. Currently have 23 US patents granted. (Not patents pending, not provisionals.) Have enforced 2 of my patents against Enseo of TX for using electronic barcodes. Have 23 patents pending on the Metaverse. PhD theoretical physics Caltech.