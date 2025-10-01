I'm a computer programmer with research experience in machine learning - built a hybrid model for explosive object detection. I have been building AI systems from traditional ML to applied AI - models, AI agents, AI agent infrastructure, AI agent security infrastructure. Part of my projects include Karo - a modular framework for building AI agents, Aaliyah - an observability and compliance infrastructure, Otto - an end-to-end pipeline for building small language models. Currently building Soteria, a lab building security infrastructure for AI systems.