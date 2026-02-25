Stanislav Korolev

Go Developer

Backend Engineer (Go/Golang) building high-load systems for large-scale products across banking, e-commerce, and transport domains. Most recently worked on the world's #1 classifieds platform — driving backend architecture for monetization, delivery, and returns. Key wins: significantly grew delivery coverage across product categories, drastically cut database response times via Redis caching, and raised service reliability to near-perfect uptime on critical delivery flows. Currently building a startup in the mental health space. Love contributing to open source. Outside of work: traveler, specialty coffee pour-over enthusiast, occasional padel player, and a fan of film photography — mostly shooting on the Ricoh GR3 for that analog vibe.