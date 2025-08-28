Kristina@kristina_mrqkhgko
Hey there! I'm Kristina, art director and product designer at streaming service. Enjoy designing for TV, create new UX patterns across platforms.
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Kristina
Belgrade, Serbia, EuropeArt Director of Product Design
Hey there! I'm Kristina, art director and product designer at streaming service. Enjoy designing for TV, create new UX patterns across platforms.
Work History
Current Position:
IVIArt Director of Product Design
1/24-Present
IVIProduct Designer
9/21-Present