Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
profile-img
linkedin social icon

#Interests

teamapt

product-management

software-engineering

software-development

tech

startups

nigeria

remote-work

Related HackerNoon Humans:

Abhishek Amin, Working as a lead content strategist, writer, and editor for one of the best software development companies.

profile-img

Scott Pennock, Digital CX Transformation | Principal Delivery Lead at Praxent | 13+yrs Senior Product Management

profile-img

Arslan Bisharat, Full-Stack Software Developer

profile-img

Andrew0, IT Developer, Crypto enthusiast and investor, Musician and NFT Artist.

profile-img