Julia Filobokova

CEO & Co-Founder

I’m the CEO of SABAI Protocol, focused on RWA tokenization. We build full-cycle, white-label tokenization solutions—from concept and smart contracts to platform launch and post-launch technical support. We also operate our own marketplace for tokenized real estate. My teem and I are available for consultations and diagnostic calls (project analysis + tokenization upside), as well as collaborations and partnerships. Feel free to text us: https://tokenization.sabaiprotocol.com/.