Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @jpminetos's 1 stories for 2 hours and 1 minutes.

    #Interests

    spatial-computing

    virtual-reality

    mixed-reality

    apple-vision-pro

    meta-quest-3

    meta-vs-apple

    vr-market-trends

    which-vr-headset-is-best

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Pavel Kiyenia, Marketing Director, Aristek Systems

    profile-img

    Athirah Syamimi, Tech & Startup Enthusiast | Content Creator | Marketer & Office Manager at VRcollab

    profile-img

    Melissa Schmitz, UX Researcher and XR Product Designer

    profile-img

    Art Sh, AR and VR tech

    profile-img

    Michael Dementii, CEO at ARVI, the leading developer of VR gaming products

    profile-img