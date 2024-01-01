Jerome M.
@jeromemare
Full-Stack Web Developer and Javascript enthusiast. !
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @jeromemare's 1 stories for and 5 minutes.
javascript
vuejs
vue-3
quasar
ai
api
axios
mobile-app-development
Cloud Elements, We are an API integration platform enabling true one-to-many integrations to mission-critical apps.
Corentin, Developer advocate at Bearer.sh - helping developers using APIs 🧸
Stoplight, Stoplight is a global API tech company offering a SaaS platform & open-source tools to build scalable API programs.
Alfrick Opidi, API Evangelist, https://english.api.rakuten.net
Nicolas Fränkel, Developer Advocate for Apache APISIX *** Learner *** Author of http://leanpub.com/integrationtest