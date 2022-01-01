James Williams
@jameswilliams69
I am a Freelancer Tech Writer
laptop
monitor
technology
remote-work
future-of-work
work-from-home
remote-working-tips
remote-working-tools
Denisa Ganea , Dismantling & dissecting Web3.0 stuffs. Brace yourselves
Jay Paz, Senior Director of Delivery at Cobalt, Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting.
Pegasus, Focus on the next
Abhishek Amin, Working as a lead content strategist, writer, and editor for one of the best software development companies.