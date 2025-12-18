Tech Consultant

My name is James Caron. I work as a technology consultant and content writer, helping engineering teams modernize software systems and make sound architectural decisions under real-world constraints. Over the years, I’ve collaborated with startups, growing companies, and technical leaders dealing with legacy platforms, scaling challenges, and evolving product requirements. Much of my work focuses on bridging the gap between business goals and engineering execution—ensuring that modernization efforts actually reduce risk instead of introducing new ones. I specialize in API-first architecture, backend and web application development, and incremental system modernization. I’ve seen firsthand how rushed rewrites, over-engineered solutions, or trend-driven decisions can create long-term technical debt. My approach prioritizes stability, clear interfaces, and gradual evolution while keeping production systems running. In addition to hands-on consulting, I write about software engineering