Author profile picture

Ivy Hackwell

@ivyhackwell

A brilliant and innovative programmer who breathes life into lines of code.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ivyhackwell’s stories for

20 days 21 hours and 38 minutes

Read My Stories

Ivy Hackwell

My deep love for coding and engaging in technology discussions has driven me to embark on a writing journey at Hacker Noon. If you're interested in sponsoring or supporting my work, you can do so via these wallet addresses: Bep20: 0x2Cd17fDB294CC0c2cDaFb842c9C1f738A824cd49 Trc20: TBJA6rkcJUWTZZ4yRcQvdcQedM6PvuQ6F3 Erc20: 0x2Cd17fDB294CC0c2cDaFb842c9C1f738A824cd49 Thanks and God bless!

Interested Topics

mobiledebuggingnetworkingnetwork-connectivitydebugdebuggingmobile-app-developmentprogramminghackernoon-top-story
Read My Stories