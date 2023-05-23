Ivy Hackwell

My deep love for coding and engaging in technology discussions has driven me to embark on a writing journey at Hacker Noon. If you're interested in sponsoring or supporting my work, you can do so via these wallet addresses: Bep20: 0x2Cd17fDB294CC0c2cDaFb842c9C1f738A824cd49 Trc20: TBJA6rkcJUWTZZ4yRcQvdcQedM6PvuQ6F3 Erc20: 0x2Cd17fDB294CC0c2cDaFb842c9C1f738A824cd49 Thanks and God bless!