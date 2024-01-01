Ivan Popov
@ivanpopov
Data Scientist at Fintern Ltd
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ivanpopov's 1 stories for and 3 minutes.
semantic-segmentation
metrics
neural-networks
pixels
relative-volume
computer-vision
evaluating-computer-vision
computer-vision-effectiveness
Max Tkacz, Head of Design @ n8n. Fascinated by data, psychology, pixels and ink.
Nicola Fraccaroli, Web3 marketer. Worked across Europe and Asia in consulting firms and tech unicorns. Former AppsFlyer and LSE.
PixelSalesmen, I help Creators, Bloggers and Newsletters grow their audience