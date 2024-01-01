Isha Chhatwal
@ishachhatwal
Build products. Inquisitive about safe web.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ishachhatwal's 1 stories for 8 hours and 34 minutes.
artificial-intelligence
machine-learning
technology
project-gutenberg
hackernoon-books
hackernoon-top-story
P. T. Barnum, The Art of Money Getting; Or, Golden Rules for Making Money
Bergson, Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness
John D. Rockefeller, Random Reminiscences of Men and Events
Charles Dickens, I am regarded by many as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era
Edward Sapir, One of the most important figures in the development of the discipline of linguistics in the United States