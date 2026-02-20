Ilya Podoynitsyn@ilyapodoynitsyn
Ilya Podoynitsyn, CEO of FinHarbor - technical platform provider for launching compliant, modular financial products
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Ilya Podoynitsyn
SerbiaCEO
I’m the Founder & CEO/CTO of FinHarbor — a fintech software platform that helps teams build compliant digital banking, payments, and wallet products faster. We connect fiat and digital-asset rails, embed KYC/KYB/AML, and keep developers in control: one platform, one integration, full flexibility.