Suleiman Dibirov
@idsulik
Senior Software Engineer
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @idsulik's 2 stories for and 3 minutes.
software-development
programming
artificial-intelligence
ai
web-development
hackernoon-top-story
Ismail Tlemcani, Software engineer, blogger, lifelong learner
Akasha Rose, Metaverse mavin and diva of DeFi
Jawwad Farid, I teach and write about startups and finance. 5 startups. 4 continents. 1 exit.
Futuristic Lawyer, Legal background, interested in business and tech. www.futuristiclawyer.com
Rona Hirsch , Rona Hirsh is a DevOps/Full Stack Developer at Komodor, revolutionizing Kubernetes troubleshooting .