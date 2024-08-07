California, US Senior Software Engineer

Hitarth Trivedi is a senior software engineer focused on building high-performance data infrastructure and next-generation query engines at scale. His work spans distributed systems, native execution, Parquet internals, vectorized processing, and large-cluster performance optimization. He is a core contributor to Uber’s migration of Presto to Velox, leading major initiatives in query routing, Parquet optimization, storage performance, and production benchmarking across some of the world’s largest analytical clusters. Beyond his industry work, Hitarth is an active open-source contributor in the Presto and Velox ecosystems, collaborating closely with the community on performance features, architectural improvements, and rigorous correctness testing. He frequently writes about execution engines, cloud data platforms, and modern analytical system design, and is passionate about making complex data-infrastructure topics accessible to engineers and researchers around the world. He also men