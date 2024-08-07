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Himant Goyal

@himantgoyal

I am a Senior Product Manager specializing in data platforms, analytics, and AI-enabled products.

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Himant Goyal

San Francisco, CASenior Product Manager

I am a Senior Product Manager specializing in data platforms, analytics, and AI-enabled products.

Work History

Current Position:

SalesforceSenior Product Manager

Previous Positions:

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InformaticaSenior Manager - Business Intelligence
Bank of the West(BMO)IT Manager - Data Analytics
2/26-2/26

Interested Topics

b2b-saasdata-sciencepredictive-analyticsdata-monetizationconsumption-economicsenterprise-data-engineeringconsumption-analyticsb2b-ecommerce
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