Himant Goyal@himantgoyal
I am a Senior Product Manager specializing in data platforms, analytics, and AI-enabled products.
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Himant Goyal
San Francisco, CASenior Product Manager
I am a Senior Product Manager specializing in data platforms, analytics, and AI-enabled products.
Work History
Current Position:
SalesforceSenior Product Manager
Previous Positions:
Bank of the West(BMO)IT Manager - Data Analytics
2/26-2/26