HeyDanny
@heydanny
😉Just another security guy
Red❤️Teaming
🐱Hacking for fun, money, and for a social cause
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @heydanny's 4 stories for 4 hours and 25 minutes.
security
software-development
hackernoon-top-story
appsec
tech
cybersecurity
leela_krishna_kumar, I am Backend Developer with Coding, Philosophy and Writing as main interests.
Alexandru Tasica, Excited to empower and help clients worldwide, bringing their business to the next level.
Christian Kramp, Entrepreneur, product guy, baseball enthusiast
Citadel21, Citadel21 is a Bitcoin cultural zine.