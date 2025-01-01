Kingsley Okonkwo
@heydamali
Blockchain developer and technical writer @ Consensys
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @heydamali's 2 stories for 1 days 2 hours and 47 minutes.
decentralized-crowdfunding
smart-contracts
blockchain
linea
solidity
crowdfunding
linea-blockchain
decentralization
Ralph Kalsi, Google-certified blockchain consultant in Australia, an expert in the fields of blockchain consulting, and development.
Abhishek, Blockchain Dev, Audit, DeFi
Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains, Tendermint builds developer-friendly tools for the Cosmos ecosystem and beyond.
Jack, Blockchain Researcher
ThunderCore, ThunderCore is a secure, fast, EVM-compatible public blockchain for launching and scaling decentralized applications.