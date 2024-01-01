Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @hacker9126880's 2 stories for 2 days and 32 minutes.

    #Interests

    java-programming

    spring

    spring-framework

    spring-boot

    jwt-authentication

    spring-security

    secure-coding

    web-app-security

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Aleksandr Tyryshkin, This is the way

    profile-img

    Viacheslav Aksenov, I am a backend developer strongly experienced in Java / Kotlin, focused on Spring-based microservice-oriented systems.

    profile-img

    August Vilakia, Software Engineer at AlfaBank. A self-taught developer with an interest in Startups and Ultralearning.

    profile-img

    Adnane Benkouider, Full stack Software engineer

    profile-img

    Emmanuella, Software developer in the DC

    profile-img