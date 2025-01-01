Archit Agarwal
@hacker5866975
Software Developer | IT Professional | Problem Solver
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @hacker5866975's 1 stories for and 2 minutes.
golang
javascript
programming
software-engineering
Jesse Johnson, Head of Software Engineering at a small Biotech startup.
Ken Corte-real, Reflecting on my software engineering journey to help you. Writing the articles I wish I had when I started.
Mike Mulev, 8+ years in software engineering
Vasyl Soloshchuk, CEO at INSART (www.insart.com), a Software Engineering Partner for Fintech companies.
Kevin Swiber, A software engineering, architecture, and devtools advocate, focused on distributed systems and APIs for over a decade.