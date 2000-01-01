profile-img

I'm a Data and Backend Engineer with 6+ years of experience turning complex data problems into elegant engineering solutions. From scaling massive Spark workloads on AWS EMR to building real-time data sync pipelines and APIs, I specialize in making backend systems fast, reliable, and cloud-ready. I’ve worked across industries and geographies—from engineering teams in India to advanced data platforms at Experian in the U.S.—and hold a Master’s in Computer Science from the University at Buffalo. My tools of choice include Python, Java, Spark, and everything AWS, with a growing interest in building smarter pipelines using modern frameworks. Outside of work, I enjoy breaking down backend and data engineering concepts into stories that help others build better systems.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @hacker3435193's 1 stories for and 34 minutes.

#Interests

blockchain

software-development

good-company

web-development

artificial-intelligence

hackernoon-top-story

generative

generative ai

