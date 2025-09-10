Author profile picture

jude shaieb

@hack0r66d473bbae74b08c79eb8efe

I am a Backend Developer and Software Engineer with a solid background in Artificial Intelligence in academic and professional fields, looking forwa

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @hack0r66d473bbae74b08c79eb8efe’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Read My Stories

jude shaieb

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Asia

I am a Backend Developer and Software Engineer with a solid background in Artificial Intelligence in academic and professional fields, looking forwa

Interested Topics

programmingmicroservices-config-patterns.net-appsettings-pulumi-yamldynamic-config-parsing-csharpfunctional-secret-managementyaml-to-dictionary-conversionservice-config-standardizationmodular-pulumi-stack-design
Read My Stories