Guru Hegde

California, US Sr. Data Architect

With over 20 years of experience, currently contributing as a Data Architect at Apple, specializing in big data, data integration, and advanced data science strategies. Partnering with cross-functional teams, they enable scalable data solutions that align with organizational goals and empower decision-making. Adept at designing robust architectures, their work supports innovation and operational efficiency within a fast-paced, tech-driven environment. Committed to driving impactful data initiatives that enhance Apple's mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions.