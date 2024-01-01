Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    I'm a full-time Cloud Architecture Consultant and content creator. I've published 2 books, nearly 50 blog posts, and I write a free weekly newsletter called Simple AWS, with over 3000 subscribers. I've been a developer, tech lead, cloud engineer, cloud architect and AWS Authorized Instructor. I've worked at startups, agencies and big corps, and had plenty more as clients. Now I'm focused on sharing that experience.

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @guilleojeda's 4 stories for 1 days 20 hours and 32 minutes.

    #Interests

    devops

    aws

    microservices

    microservice-architecture

    monoliths-to-microservices

    software-architecture

    programming

    cloud

    cloud architecture

    #Vested-Interests

    Work/ed For: Simple AWS, Dream On


    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Fabrizio Montesi, Professor of CS, Author of Introduction to Choreographies. Talks about programming, choreographies, and microservices.

    profile-img

    Paul Parkinson, Architect and Developer Advocate, Microservices with Oracle Database. XR Developer

    profile-img

    Alexey, I help Project Managers increase the efficiency of interaction between DevOps teams. CVO — KonigLabs

    profile-img

    Dashbird, Failure detection, actionable Well-Architected insights, analytics and observability for modern serverless applications.

    profile-img

    luminousmen, helping robots conquer the earth and trying not to increase entropy using Python, Big Data, Machine Learning

    profile-img